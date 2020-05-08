Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 727,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 166,569 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,073.4% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 240,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 238,177 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,074,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,772,000 after buying an additional 792,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 586,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,781,000 after acquiring an additional 169,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

