Tricon Capital Group (TCN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 15th.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.97 million.

TSE TCN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.80. 161,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,955. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In other Tricon Capital Group news, Director Gary Berman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,141.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 783,182 shares in the company, valued at C$5,228,601.35.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

