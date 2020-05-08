Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cfra from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,157. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,552 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.