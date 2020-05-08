Tripio (TRIO) Trading Up 0% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Tripio has a market cap of $2.63 million and $2.44 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.02161090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00176073 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00067364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

