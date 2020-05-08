Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 388,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,464. The stock has a market cap of $229.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.78. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $38,811. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.