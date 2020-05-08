TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.31 on Friday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.28.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TrueCar by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,654,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 956,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TrueCar by 648.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. TCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its holdings in TrueCar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 18,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

