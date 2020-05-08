Truegame (TGAME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,081.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $156,354.35 and approximately $18,081.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

