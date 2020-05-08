TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Hits $137.38 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Upbit and Kyber Network. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $137.38 million and $1.21 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.02161090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00176073 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00067364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,381,004 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, HBUS, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Crex24, WazirX, Koinex and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

