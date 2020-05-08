Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 2,828,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

