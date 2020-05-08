Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, VTB Capital raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TKC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. 185,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,272. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,026,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 403,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 270,721 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 996,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 231.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 249,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

