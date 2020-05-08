TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $955,302.19 and $1.16 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 72,381,500,194 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.