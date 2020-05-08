Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

TWLO stock traded up $48.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.89. 31,074,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,617. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

