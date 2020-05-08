Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,526. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

