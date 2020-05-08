U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.