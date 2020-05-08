Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

