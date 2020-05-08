Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded at Cfra

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,179,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,223,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 685.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 180.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,655,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.