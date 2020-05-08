Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UI traded up $28.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 505,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,496. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.40.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

