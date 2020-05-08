UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 131,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.