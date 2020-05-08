UBS Group Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €6.00 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.72 ($8.98).

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching €5.66 ($6.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

