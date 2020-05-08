UBS Group Boosts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $46.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

ENR stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,586. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Energizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Energizer by 39.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 881,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep boosted its position in Energizer by 102.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 134,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

