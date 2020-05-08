UBS Group Boosts SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target to $47.00

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPXC. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPX by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SPX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in SPX by 114.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in SPX by 59.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SPX by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

