UBS Group Increases OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $31.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 108.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 154.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

