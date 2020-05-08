UBS Group Increases Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $5.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

TROX traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 92,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,180. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $978.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tronox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tronox by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 273,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

