UBS Group Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $87.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

