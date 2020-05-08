UBS Group Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $9.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 12,321,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,902,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $277,287. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,930,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 13,299.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,408,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,965,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,075,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,484,000 after purchasing an additional 404,086 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

