UBS Group Raises Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $77.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Envestnet stock traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $67.06. 41,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -191.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1,221.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

