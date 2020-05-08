UBS Group Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $213.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $213.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $8.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.35. 57,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,603. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,242.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.19. Insulet has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $2,522,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insulet by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

