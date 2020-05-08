UBS Group Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $200.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $161.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

ROK traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.63. 48,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,778. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 78,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $19,884,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

