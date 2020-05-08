UBS Group Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $79.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. 9,770,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

