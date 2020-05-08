UBS Group Trims Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price to $59.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVRG. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 83,733 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

