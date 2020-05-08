UBS Group Trims Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Target Price to $136.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.86. 122,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,298. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.