UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

UDR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in UDR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 633,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in UDR by 16.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 201,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 126,474 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

