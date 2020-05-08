Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Under Armour by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

