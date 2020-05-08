Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Unifi’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 182 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities lowered Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 18,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $444,004.08. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,782 shares of company stock worth $1,753,727. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 152,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

