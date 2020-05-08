Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62,472 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $56,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,046. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

