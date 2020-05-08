UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,067.40 ($14.04).

UTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt cut shares of UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on UNITE Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 6,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 820 ($10.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 792.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.06. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -26.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.05%.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

