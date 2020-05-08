United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $26,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

NYSE UTX traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,804,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

