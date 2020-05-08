United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

UTX stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. 8,804,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

