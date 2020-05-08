United Traders Token (UTT) Hits Market Cap of $5.77 Million

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One United Traders Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, United Traders Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. United Traders Token has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $976.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.03466016 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

About United Traders Token

United Traders Token (UTT) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,508,999 tokens. The official message board for United Traders Token is medium.com/@Uttoken.io. United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io.

United Traders Token Token Trading

United Traders Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Traders Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase United Traders Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

