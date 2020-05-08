Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OLED has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,768,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,067,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,031,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,031,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

