Universal Display’s (OLED) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.23.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44,950.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 25.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Universal Display by 21.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.