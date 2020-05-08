Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

UFPI traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.59. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 146,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 141.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 23.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

