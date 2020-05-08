Uptrennd Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Uptrennd has a market cap of $297,860.76 and $31,036.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.24 or 0.02117080 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

