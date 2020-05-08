Uquid Coin (UQC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.53 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00011975 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $11.53 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.03466016 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, IDAX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

