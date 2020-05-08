US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Receives News Impact Score of 2.00

Media headlines about US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. US Gold earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of US Gold stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. US Gold has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $15.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USAU shares. ValuEngine raised US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

