USA Truck’s (USAK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on USAK. Stephens cut shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 59,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.08. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 145.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 374,110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 249,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 240,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 203,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USA Truck by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 187,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

