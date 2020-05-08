USDQ (USDQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, USDQ has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $7.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00008137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00348365 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000947 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003362 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008244 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,583 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

