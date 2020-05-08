Utah Medical Products, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $5.94 on Friday, reaching $86.20. 7,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTMD shares. BidaskClub raised Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

