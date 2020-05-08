v.systems Price Reaches $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $50.03 million and $3.10 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,903,062,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,988,204,534 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems Coin Trading

