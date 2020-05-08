Valor Token 1-Day Volume Tops $50,319.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $50,319.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.67 or 0.03454177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00054644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001672 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

